ACP to organise 16th Aalmi Urdu Conference from Nov 30 to Dec 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Four days “16th Aalmi Urdu Conference” will be held from November 30 to December 3 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar will inaugurate the event

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Four days “16th Aalmi urdu Conference” will be held from November 30 to December 3 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar will inaugurate the event.

This was announced by President Pakistan Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah while addressing a press conference.

Eminent Indian poet Gulzar and writer Javed Siddiqui will participate the conference via Zoom, Ahmed Shah said, adding that previously Urdu Conferences were being held at the Arts Council of Pakistan with success and the media played a pivotal role in its successes.

Shah said that a book written by Indian author Javed Siddiqui will be launched at the Conference.

He said the Arts Council of Pakistan was organising cultural and literary events during the current year Noor ul Huda Shah said Arts Council Karachi organised festivals at Lahore, Kashmir and Sukkur. We witnessed a large number of people at these festivals as compared to the political parties’ sessions.

He said literature is the only source to spread awareness, and Ahmed Shah provides the platform for freedom of opinion.

During the press conference poet Iftikhar Arif, senior Journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, Qudsia Akbar and ACP secretary Aijaz Farooqi were also present on the occasion.