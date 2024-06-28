Open Menu

ACP To Pay Tribute To Sultana Siddiqui On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:45 PM

ACP to pay tribute to Sultana Siddiqui on Sunday

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Event Committee is organizing a ceremony to tribute Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of dedicated service to the showbiz industry and social services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Event Committee is organizing a ceremony to tribute Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of dedicated service to the showbiz industry and social services.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 PM in AC Auditorium-I.

Notable attendees will be participating including President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Dr. Adeeb Rizvi, Ishrat Husain, Arif Habib, Javed Jabbar, Khushbakht Shujaat, actors Javaid Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, and sports personalities Jahangir Khan, Islahuddin, along with other figures from the entertainment, drama, and social sectors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Showbiz Bushra Ansari Humayun Saeed June Sunday Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

7 minutes ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

10 minutes ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

15 minutes ago
 Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadsheddi ..

Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..

15 minutes ago
 CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of ..

CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher

15 minutes ago
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

30 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

41 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

41 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

41 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

41 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan