ACP To Pay Tribute To Sultana Siddiqui On Sunday
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Event Committee is organizing a ceremony to tribute Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of dedicated service to the showbiz industry and social services
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Special Event Committee is organizing a ceremony to tribute Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Sultana Siddiqui, for her 50 years of dedicated service to the showbiz industry and social services.
The event will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 7:00 PM in AC Auditorium-I.
Notable attendees will be participating including President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Dr. Adeeb Rizvi, Ishrat Husain, Arif Habib, Javed Jabbar, Khushbakht Shujaat, actors Javaid Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Humayun Saeed, and sports personalities Jahangir Khan, Islahuddin, along with other figures from the entertainment, drama, and social sectors.
