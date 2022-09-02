UrduPoint.com

ACP To Take Control Of Razaqabad Relief Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ACP to take control of Razaqabad relief camp

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has decided to take over the management of the Razaqabad relief camp established for the flood victims, where more than 14 hundred people were staying currently.

All the people in the relief camp would be provided with food, housing and all medical facilities.

An amount of Rs10 million had been sanctioned immediately for the purpose, but more money would be provided, if required, said a communiqué on Friday.

This was decided during a meeting of the governing body of the ACP Karachi.

The governing body also decided to suspend all the programmes including the youth festival.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Money All Million Housing

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s efforts for regional stability

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

59 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.