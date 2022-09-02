ACP to take control of Razaqabad relief camp

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has decided to take over the management of the Razaqabad relief camp established for the flood victims, where more than 14 hundred people were staying currently.

All the people in the relief camp would be provided with food, housing and all medical facilities.

An amount of Rs10 million had been sanctioned immediately for the purpose, but more money would be provided, if required, said a communiqué on Friday.

This was decided during a meeting of the governing body of the ACP Karachi.

The governing body also decided to suspend all the programmes including the youth festival.