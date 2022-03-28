ACP to work for promotion of Urdu language abroad: President ACP

UrduPoint.com

President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi Ahmad Shah on Monday said the International Urdu Conference would also be organized in London and Dubai, while the ACP would set up sub-offices in Toronto, London, Dubai, and other countries to promote the Urdu language

He expressed these views while addressing a special general body meeting of the ACP Karachi. Special General Body meeting was held in the open-air theater of Arts Council under the chairmanship of Chairman Arts Council Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

Ahmad Shah said the Sindh government wanted to promote the activities of the Arts Council throughout Sindh, which required cooperation with the Arts Council. Arts Council Karachi had the potential to sponsor the promotion of the arts across the country, he said.

He said the sub-offices of ACP in other countries would work to promote the Urdu language and create opportunities for our poets, writers, and artists to use their talents abroad.

He said that he wanted to make Pakistan famous in the world through Arts Council Karachi.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said due to the compassionate attitude of President ACP Ahmad Shah towards the members, the ACP members also supported his steps.

The ACP was developing day by day as the programs of the Arts Council and the members who were artists, writers, poets, the bright face of Karachi has become prominent all over the world, he said.

A large number of members including writers, poets who were members participated.

The Commissioner Karachi said the members of the Arts Council were intellectuals, writers, painters, and artists, who guided society. "We work under their guidance", he said adding that there would be full support of the administration for positive works, development of the society and the city.

He said establishment of a welfare fund for the members would benefit the deserving members and the organization would be able to help them instead of reaching out to others.

Secretary Arts Council Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi thanked the members for their support and assistance to the policies of the President.

