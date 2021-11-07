ACP, Urdu association jointly organizes 'Mehfil Mushaira'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and urdu Literary Association (International) jointly organized a 'Mehfil Mushaira' at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the literary Association (International), famous poets of the country presented their beautiful poetry and received praise from the audience.

Poets, who presented their poetry included Asif Raza Rizvi, Fayyaz Ali Fayyaz, Shahnaz Rizvi, Ahmad Saeed Khan, Khalid Mir, Lubna Salman, Ummatul Hai Wafa, Alhaj Najmi, Mehr Jamali, Ishrat Habib, Shahida Khursheed Kanwal, Mansoor Sahir, Zaib ul nisa zaibi, Shahida urooj khan, Shaista Seher, Aina meer Ainy, Mohsin Ali, Shahida Iqbal, Shagufta Shafiq, Shabir Nazish, Aireen Farhat, Naaz Arif, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Mahmood Shahid, Taj Ali Raina, Safdar Ali Insha, Sohail Ahmed, Hameeda Kashish, Salma Raza Salma, Anis Jaffri and Waqar Zaidi.

The Mushaira was presided over by Prof. Sahar Ansari while Gulnaz afreen, Ronaq Hayat, Dr. Aliya Imam and Gulam Ali Wafa, Rehana Rohi, Feroze Natiq, Khusro Parveen Haider were the chief guests and guests of honor respectively.

Chairman of Urdu Literary Association (International) Syed Anis Jaffery, Vice Chairman Waqar Zaidi, and President Prof. Farzana Khan were also present on the occasion.

The birthday cake of the Urdu Literary Association (International) was also cut to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the association.