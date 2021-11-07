UrduPoint.com

ACP, Urdu Association Jointly Organizes 'Mehfil Mushaira'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

ACP, Urdu association jointly organizes 'Mehfil Mushaira'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and urdu Literary Association (International) jointly organized a 'Mehfil Mushaira' at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the literary Association (International), famous poets of the country presented their beautiful poetry and received praise from the audience.

Poets, who presented their poetry included Asif Raza Rizvi, Fayyaz Ali Fayyaz, Shahnaz Rizvi, Ahmad Saeed Khan, Khalid Mir, Lubna Salman, Ummatul Hai Wafa, Alhaj Najmi, Mehr Jamali, Ishrat Habib, Shahida Khursheed Kanwal, Mansoor Sahir, Zaib ul nisa zaibi, Shahida urooj khan, Shaista Seher, Aina meer Ainy, Mohsin Ali, Shahida Iqbal, Shagufta Shafiq, Shabir Nazish, Aireen Farhat, Naaz Arif, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Shahid Mahmood Shahid, Taj Ali Raina, Safdar Ali Insha, Sohail Ahmed, Hameeda Kashish, Salma Raza Salma, Anis Jaffri and Waqar Zaidi.

The Mushaira was presided over by Prof. Sahar Ansari while Gulnaz afreen, Ronaq Hayat, Dr. Aliya Imam and Gulam Ali Wafa, Rehana Rohi, Feroze Natiq, Khusro Parveen Haider were the chief guests and guests of honor respectively.

Chairman of Urdu Literary Association (International) Syed Anis Jaffery, Vice Chairman Waqar Zaidi, and President Prof. Farzana Khan were also present on the occasion.

The birthday cake of the Urdu Literary Association (International) was also cut to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the association.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sohail Ahmed From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.