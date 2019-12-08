ACP will hold education conference in March

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan had formed a committee of senior educationists, led by former vice chancellor of Karachi University Dr. Peerzada Qasim, to work for holding national conference on education in March 2019, here at ACP.

Such announcement was made by ACP President Ahmed Shah on Sunday during a session on "Educational Issues and the Solutions" held on fourth and last day of International urdu Conference; organized by PCP-Karachi.

The panel on education was moderated Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed and it included Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza, Ms. Zubaida Mustafa, Prof. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Ms. Ameena Syed, Sadiqa Salahuddin and Ghazi Salahuddin.

During the session, the panelists --having different experiences in education sector- called for increase in the government's annual budget to four percent of gross domestic product, which is the international standard for minimum budget allocation for education.

They also emphasized on inclusive education along with proper monitoring of schools and taking practical steps to bring street children into schools especially girls.

Ms. Sadiqa Salahuddin, sharing her experiences in education under public and private sectors, induction of female teachers mainly at Primary level was imperative for increasing enrollment of girls. The parents of girls were shy to send them to schools dominated by male teachers.

"Only 30 % are female teachers at primary level. Of them, majority do work in urban areas," she said adding that for promotion of literacy in the country the change in overall society was needed.

A writer Ms. Zubaida Mustafa advocated for providing education especially primary education in mother tongue of the children, which has proved very beneficial for building knowledge base among toddlers.

Ms. Ameena Syed from Oxford Press-Karachi underlined the need to re-visit the examination system and make it capable to promote critical thinking among the students.

The exam system should be curriculum based instead of text books based, she said.

Prof. Tauseef Ahmed supported the revival of students unions.

However, he added, the Federal and Provincial governments should do legislation to ensure better role of these students bodies.

Former vice chancellor of University of Karachi, Dr. Peerzada Qasim, while concluding the session on education issues and the solutions, said solutions were available but strong will power and commitment from the governments and the society was required.

He said education is now provincial governments' subject and therefore more responsibility lied on their shoulders.

He said six national education policies formed by different governments were good documents. Any of these policies should be picked and implemented in letter and spirit.

The higher education was comparatively better, he said.

He said education could be promoted in the country through small projects/initiatives.

Dr. Peerzada Qasim regretted that majority of teachers had adopted teaching as their profession not by choice but by chance.