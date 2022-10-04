Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi's third "Awami Theater Festival" concluded with a lot of humorous wonderful performances by artists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi's third "Awami Theater Festival" concluded with a lot of humorous wonderful performances by artists.

Iqbal Latif, Adam Rathore, and others artists participated in the festival, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that as long as people are with us, the Arts Council will progress in the same way and we will continue to do it.

He said that the hard work of the artists, done in Awami Theater Festival, is appreciable and Arts Council Karachi is standing with all of the artists.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team on the success of the festival", he said.

He announced that he will make Awami Theater Festival the biggest theater festival, assuring that the Arts Council of Pakistan has been supporting Karachi artists in every possible way and will continue to do the same in the future.

On the occasion, Shema Kirmani's dance made the festival as a highlighter.

Ahmad Shah distributed awards to the festival's directors and writers, including Shakeel Shah, Khalid Azmat, Pervez Siddiqui, and Ilyas.