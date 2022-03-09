UrduPoint.com

Acquiring Modern Education Need Of Hours To Deal With Future Challenges: MPA Ayesha Bano

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal with future challenges: MPA Ayesha Bano

Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ayesha Bano said that acquiring modern education was the need of hour to deal with the tough future challenge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ayesha Bano said that acquiring modern education was the need of hour to deal with the tough future challenge.

She said this while addressing a two-day National Education Conference organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation.The two-day conference was formally inaugurated by MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ayesha Banawar and MD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation Emad Ali Lohani. Rasheed Khan Payenda Khel (Special Secretary for Higher Education), Prof. Talat Khurshid (Former Advisor HEC), Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation academy Syed Arif Shah, Director Planning, Zahid Hussain Saduzai, Kashif Irshad (Director Academic), Deputy Director Admin Shahid Gul, Director Finance Syed Wajid Hussain besides university professors, doctors and a large number of students also participated.

At the beginning of the event, Managing Director Frontier Education Foundation Emad Ali Lohani welcomed all the guests at the beginning of the two-day conference. He said the conference is aimed at to utilize the experiences of all the participants and academic specialists to share their respective experiences and give recommendations for the promotion and priorities of education in the country. Addressing the participants, MD KPEF Emad Ali Lohani said that the conference was being organized as per the instructions of Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash.

Emad Ali Lohani said"It is difficult to deal with the challenges in the field of education without acquiring modern education." In her address to the participants of the conference, Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ayesha Bano paid tribute to the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation in holding such a vital National Education Conference.

She wondered what new steps should be taken in the field of education in our country for the future so that the students of our country would be ready to meet not only national but also international challenges while meeting the requirements of modern education.

She said that she was awaiting the recommendations of the conference so that they could be incorporated in the education policy which would benefit our future students. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Zabata Khan in his address to the conference said that how can we meet the challenges that we are facing at the international level. MPA Madiha Nisar was also present and attended various groups formed differently by discussing in detailed ways and means for the betterment of not only the students but also to prepare them to attain much needed modern-day education so that they could deal with tough future challenges in an appropriate way.

