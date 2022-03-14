UrduPoint.com

Acquiring Quality Education Essential In Meeting Modern World Challenges: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 08:50 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon said that acquiring quality education was essential in meeting the challenges of the modern world and development of the homeland with formation of civilized and disciplined society

Addressing a ceremony here at Government Shah Latif Girls College Latifabad here Monday, the Commissioner emphasized the youth particularly the girls, to focus their attention on acquiring quality education so that in future, they could shoulder the responsibility in making their homeland among the developed countries of the world.

Educated women can play pivotal role in making a civilized society, he said and advised the girls students not to hesitate in opting the science related subjects. The educated women have a great role in making a civilized society, therefore they should develop positive thoughts for meeting the challenges of the society by providing quality education and training to future generations, he added.

The Commissioner also gave shields and commendation certificates to the outstanding girls students of the College who participated in different events organized by the Department of College Education.

