Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Commissioner Zhob Division Tariq-ur Rehman Baloch on Monday said that the acquisition of information technology (IT) education was necessary to compete with the modern world and information technology training was also very important along with quality and higher education.

He expressed these views while visiting Divisional Information Technology Complex Zhob.

Divisional Information Technology Officer, Engineer Asmatullah Khan gave a briefing to the commissioner about the Department of IT Web Division.

The commissioner also inspected the Information Technology Training Center, met the teachers and students and discussed the provision of facilities to them.

Divisional Information Technology Officer gave a briefing to the commissioner regarding the center and told that at present the number of students were more than 200. who were being trained in different fields.

He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing educational activities and assured all possible support from his side.