Acquittal in NAB reference clearly shows political vendetta against PML-N Quaid: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the NAB reference proved that he was deliberately implicated in the false case, just to damage him politically

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the NAB reference proved that he was deliberately implicated in the false case, just to damage him politically.

"Thanks to Allah Almighty, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gets justice," the prime minister said in a statement after an accountability court in Lahore, in its detailed verdict, acquitted the PML-N Quaid in a reference pertaining to the alleged illegal allotment of plots in 1986.

He said the court also affirmed that Nawaz Sharif had gone abroad with the permission of Lahore High Court as well as the government and he might have joined the investigation had he been in country.

"This proves that the then government intentionally got Nawaz Sharif declared an absconder. This stands proved that Nawaz Sharif was made a target of political victimisation by NAB (National Accountability Bureau)-Niazi nexus to inflict him political damage. I congratulate Nawaz Sharif that Allah Almighty has vindicated him in another false case," he remarked.

The prime minister expressed the hope that Nawaz Sharif would ultimately get full justice for all the wrongdoings, perpetrated against him just for the sake of political gains.