Acquittal Of Former Chairman PSM And Others In Corruption Reference Challenged In Sindh High Court (SHC)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:46 PM

Acquittal of former chairman PSM and others in corruption reference challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC)

NAB has challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC) the decision on acquittal of Moin Aftab, former chairman Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and others in corruption references

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) NAB has challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC) the decision on acquittal of Moin Aftab, former chairman Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and others in corruption references.Appeal against acquittal of the accused in corruption reference over more than Rs 900 million has been filed by chairman NAB.

It has been said in the appeal plea the accused were charged with misuse of powers and they have caused loss over Rs 900 million to national exchequer.According to NAB appeal plea text, anti corruption had started investigation into this matter in 2010.

The case was shifted from anti corruption to NAB under the orders of Supreme Court.The appeal said that the accountability court decision be set aside.It is pertinent to mention here that the accountability court had issued orders for acquitting Mon Aftab, chairman PSM and 2 other accused in corruption reference for want of evidence.

