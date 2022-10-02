Acquittal of Maryam Nawaz from NAB cases is the victory of truth: Mohabbat Awan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbottabad district and former candidate for NA-16 Malik Mohabbate Awan Sunday said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Youth Wing Central President Capt. Safdar's acquittal by Islamabad High Court in the NAB Avenfield reference case is the victory of truth.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Sunday.

He said that it has been proved that the Sharif family was subjected to the worst political revenge, the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar is proof that victory is always for the right and the truth.

Mohabbat Awan said that the sentence against the family of the former prime minister and leader of the PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the baseless case was nothing but political revenge.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the government will soon end inflation as the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has also started work to provide relief to the masses through his economic reforms.

He said that in the leaked audio of Imran Niazi and his former principal secretary, the false narrative of the political game in the name of the American letter has been exposed.