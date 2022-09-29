UrduPoint.com

Acquittal Of Maryam, Safdar A Slap In Face Of So-called Accountability System Targeting Sharif Family: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Acquittal of Maryam, Safdar a slap in face of so-called accountability system targeting Sharif family: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Safdar in Avenfield Reference was a slap in face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family.

"The edifice of lies, slander, character assassination has come crumbling down today," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif over the decision announced by the Islamabad High Court a while ago.

"Maryam Nawaz's acquittal in the Avenfield Reference is a slap in the face of so-called accountability system that was employed to target Sharif family.

My congratulations to Maryam Beti, Safdar," the prime minister added.

He also hoped that justice would prevail in the matter of evidence regarding late Judge Arshad Malik.

"Finally Maryam and Safdar got justice. We bow before Allah Almighty who blessed us with success," he added.

The prime minister said with the court verdict, another chapter of political victimization reached to its end and innocent people stood vindicated," he added.

He said both Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Safdar faced the worst conditions with patience and steadfastness.

