Acquittal plea of 2 smugglers rejected

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Friday rejected the acquittal appeal of two life imprisonment convicts involved in smuggling of 21 kg heroin.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to accused Izat Ullah while awarded life sentence to Rubina over smuggling of heroin in Kohat.

The high court converted the death sentence of Izat Ullah into life imprisonment and maintained life sentence of Rubina.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Rubina said she did not know what was in the car as took the lift only.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how an unknown woman could be seated next to the driver in the first meeting.

He said the accused had also confessed the crime before the magistrate.

The court after hearing the arguments, rejected the acquittal appeal and disposed of the case.