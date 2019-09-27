UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Acquittal Plea Of 2 Smugglers Rejected

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Acquittal plea of 2 smugglers rejected

Supreme Court Friday rejected the acquittal appeal of two life imprisonment convicts involved in smuggling of 21 kg heroin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Friday rejected the acquittal appeal of two life imprisonment convicts involved in smuggling of 21 kg heroin.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to accused Izat Ullah while awarded life sentence to Rubina over smuggling of heroin in Kohat.

The high court converted the death sentence of Izat Ullah into life imprisonment and maintained life sentence of Rubina.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Rubina said she did not know what was in the car as took the lift only.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how an unknown woman could be seated next to the driver in the first meeting.

He said the accused had also confessed the crime before the magistrate.

The court after hearing the arguments, rejected the acquittal appeal and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Driver Car Kohat Sajjad Ali Women Afridi Court

Recent Stories

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

29 minutes ago

Two-day annual national conference on Linguistics ..

4 minutes ago

People of Christchurch organized peaceful march ag ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Yet to Decide Whom to Support as New IAEA C ..

4 minutes ago

British-flagged tanker sets sail after Iran releas ..

4 minutes ago

40,000 people flee Nigeria violence in 10 months: ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.