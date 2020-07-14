UrduPoint.com
Acquittal Plea Of Ex-law Secretary In Medicine Prices Reference Rejected

Tue 14th July 2020 | 07:58 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of former secretary Law and Justice Arshad Farooq seeking his acquittal in a reference pertaining to increase in prices of medicine to benefit the pharmaceutical companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition of former secretary Law and Justice Arshad Farooq seeking his acquittal in a reference pertaining to increase in prices of medicine to benefit the pharmaceutical companies.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgment on acquittal plea of Arshad Farooq and ordered to continue trial against the accused.

Arshad Farooq had filed acquittal plea in the Rs1.68 billion corruption scam related to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) which is pending before the accountability court of Islamabad. The reference is about extending favours to pharmaceutical companies in terms of fixation of medicine prices. The directors of pharmaceutical companies have already been released under the plea bargain of Rs1 billion.

