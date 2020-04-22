ACR for ensuring SOPs in mosques during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A special meeting chaired by Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Asghar Joiya was held here at Town Hall, to ensure social distance in mosques during the month of Ramazan.

A spokesperson of the department said here on Wednesday, the ACR directed that the administration should strictly implement the SOPs for mosques issued by the government.

He said that no mosque would be allowed to violate social distance.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer SyedAli Abbas Bukhari, MCL Chief Public Relations Officer Amin Akbar Chopraand Metropolitan Corporation officials attended the meeting.