UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Across The Board Accountability Hallmark Of PM's Policy: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:21 PM

Across the board accountability hallmark of PM's policy: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said across the board accountability was the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy, under which every individual facing allegations stood answerable as per law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said across the board accountability was the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy, under which every individual facing allegations stood answerable as per law.

"All citizens are equal in the eyes of law. Now there will be investigations into all allegations whether these are against opposition leaders, cabinet members, bureaucracy or any institution," he said in a series of tweets.

He said the principle of 'answerability' would be implemented on everyone facing any accusations, adding it was the change in the system that had been promised.

The minister said it was only possible in the Imran Khan's government that the allegations were probed, if leveled against whosoever. While contrary to it during the tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, media had been highlighting wrongdoings loud and clear, but all went unheard.

Now, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had changed the system as it strongly believed that government officials should have fear of accountability, besides influential personalities were also not above the law.

Fawad said the PM was apprised about the matter of Ring Road project that 23-kilometer stretch was added in the original alignment to benefit housing societies that led to additional payment of Rs20 billion on account of land procurement.

Following which, the minister said, the Punjab Chief Minister as well as Commissioner Rawalpindi were asked to probe the matter.

According to the initial inquiry, he said, the commissioner confirmed the reports that former commissioner and some officers were involved in the scandal, suggesting sending the matter to the departments concerned for further investigation.

However, he clarified that so far there was no evidence of involvement of any minister or adviser in the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Scandal Punjab Road Rawalpindi Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media All Government Cabinet Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistani held for 16 years at Guantanamo prison a ..

2 minutes ago

IWMB's Margalla cleanup drive: Over 300 volunteers ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports one new case of COVID-19 in ma ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cybersecurity Body Denies China Involvemen ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.