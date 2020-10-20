Across the board accountability to continue: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that across the board accountability of the corrupt would continue under Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that across the board accountability of the corrupt would continue under Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister regretted that the opposition was continuing the sole agenda of saving their looted money. Those involved in a totis viribus tirade against the institutions were an enemy of the nation and anti-state narrative was a conspicuous proof of the mental state of the so-called leaders, he said.

The CM emphasized every act and statement against the national interest was condemnable as spreading anarchy and chaos was no politics. Rather, politics meant for public service and the people cannot be fooled because they knew who was honest, he stressed.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the unnatural collusion of 11 assorted parties was worthless before an honest leader like Imran Khan. The conspiracy hatched by the opposition parties against institutions had been badly failed. The opposition first tried to politicise corona and then launched a venomous harangue against state institutions, he regretted.

The people were siding with the institutions and have rejected the nefarious narrative of the opposition, he stated.

He said the elements that wreaked havoc with the country were bent upon obstructing the development process through the anarchy. The opposition should shun negative politics as it was weakening the national unity, advised the CM.