Across the board accountability to continue: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the accountability process would continue without any discrimination, no one was above the law of land in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was completely independent, dispatching its responsibilities without any political interferences.

No doubt there were some loopholes in NAB laws and there was a need to amend them, he added.

Both the political parties Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were indulged in corruption and defended each others references in the past, the minister said.

To a question about cases against PML-N and PPP leaderships, he said if they were innocent than they should prove it in the courts.

Ali said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and everyone should raise voice over Kashmir issue after India abolished its special status.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure and people would again elect Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the next term on the basis of its performance, he concluded.