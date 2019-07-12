UrduPoint.com
Across The Board Accountability Vital For Prosperous Pakistan: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

International Relations experts in an exclusive talk on Radio Pakistan Friday said that across the board accountability was vital for prosperity of Pakistan as the national institutions could no be strong and function properly unless corruption would have completely been eliminated from the society

IR expert Dr. Huma Baqai said due to lack of accountability corruption has gained deep roots in our society that it has become part and parcel of our life.

She said the opposition parties always criticize the government for the sake of point scoring.

The acceptability of the mandate of the present government given by the people was never accepted by the opposition parties, she added.

Huma Baqai said the latest stunt that opposition parties were using against the government was failure of the economy, adding, the incumbent government has to make some tough decisions to meet these challenges as the opposition parties were politicizing this national issue.

She said PTI government's policies have started delivering positive results now.

Despite of opposition, the government should never compromise with those who looted the national money or involved in corruption cases, she said.

Former DG, NAB Shahzad Anwar Bhatti said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a national institution and responsible for recovering the looted money and depositing it in the national exchequer.

He said NAB's aim was to make Pakistan corruption-free and we consider this as our national duty, adding, the corrupt will soon be brought to justice.

Present government will not back down from holding the corrupt leaders accountable and government will not compromise over corruption as future of the country will be at stake if those involved in corruption were not jailed and taken to custody , he added.

