UrduPoint.com

Across The Pacific: Music Creates Cultural Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Across the Pacific: Music creates cultural bridge

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Dominique Riley Valenzuela, a young Mexican-American violin player, has been obsessed with music since he was a child.

"Growing up in a Mexican household within the United States, I was exposed to so many different kinds (of music)," Valenzuela said.

The violin player recalled that the first time he saw an orchestra was in a cartoon. He thought "it was so cool" to work in a tuxedo and began to dream about being a part of the orchestra.

To reach his childhood musical dreams, Valenzuela started to learn to play violin and concentrated on improving, and the Juilliard School, a world leader in performing arts education, has long been the beacon of his life.

It is no wonder Valenzuela was beyond excited when he learned that China's Tianjin Juilliard School was enrolling students. He immediately applied for the school and came to north China's Tianjin Municipality in 2020.

With the joint efforts of China and the United States, the Tianjin Conservatory of Music and the Juilliard School have carried out high-level art cooperation in running the Tianjin Juilliard School which opened in 2019, creating a new platform for promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The Tianjin Juilliard School is the first overseas cooperative project of the Juilliard School since its establishment more than 100 years ago.

In September 2020, the first graduate course was officially launched at the Tianjin school, with its graduates also receiving a master's degree from the Juilliard School in New York.

"When I learned that the new campus in China offered orchestral studies as a major, I focus all of my attention and energy on this school because I knew it would be so unique and truly it has been," Valenzuela said.

"Classes begin early and end late, but are so rewarding that you really can't wait to come back," he said. Recalling his experience there, Valenzuela said his favorite class was given by Chinese professor Angelo Yu Xiang. "He is so wise, and every lesson felt like an entire decade worth of knowledge packed into one hour," he said.

As a member of the Shanghai Quartet, Yu is a world-famous violinist. During his busiest times, in a matter of a week, he traveled to many places in North America, Europe and Oceania to give performances.

A brilliant performance lasting merely a minute on stage is due to years of practice off the stage, Yu said, adding that to help more students pursue their musical dreams, he chose to teach at Tianjin Juilliard School.

Related Topics

World Music Education Europe China Young Tianjin Shanghai New York United States September 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

37 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

53 minutes ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.