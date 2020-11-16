UrduPoint.com
ACs, AACs Given Powers Of 1st Class Magistrate On Forest, Mines, Food Safety

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :All the Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners across the district have been conferred powers of Special Magistrate (1st Class) to control offences relating to forests, mines and minerals, food safety and food adulteration.

In a notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner has also been authorized to define local areas wherein such Special Magistrates would exercise all of the powers invested under any provincial and Federal law relating to concerned matters.

