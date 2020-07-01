UrduPoint.com
ACS, AIG Call On Chief Minister Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:54 PM

Newly posted Additional Chief Secretary (South) Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional IG Police (South) Inam Ghani called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday

The Chief Minister expressed good wishes for them and said the PTI government made postings on merit and the Southern Punjab Secretariat would provide necessary relief to the locals.

The establishment of the Southern Punjab Secretariat had fulfilled a promise made with the people, he said and added that 33 per cent development budget had been earmarked for southern Punjab and 1.5 billion rupees were reserved for the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

The problems of the people would be resolved at the grassroots and the citizens would not have to go to Lahore after the Southern Punjab Secretariat was functional, he said.

He urged the officers to ensure merit and said no pressure should be tolerated for any wrongdoing.

Similarly, doors of the offices should remain open to the people as the Southern Punjab Secretariat was an important development which would be conspicuous to the people when they would get relief, he said.

Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, IG Police Shoaib Dastaghir and others were also present.

