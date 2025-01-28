ACS, AIG Police Visit Site Of Tanker Explosion
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional
IG Police Muhammad Kamran Khan visited the site of tanker explosion and
met with the victims.
Speaking to the media, the additional chief secretary announced a crackdown on illegal
oil and gas agencies across South Punjab.
He emphasized that strict action had been ordered against those endangering
human lives.
He warned that any government official or employee found supporting such illegal activities
would face action.
He directed the assistant commissioner to ensure immediate removal of debris from
the site.
Fuad Hashim Rabbani said a report on the loss of lives and property was being
sent to the chief minister.
Additional IGP South Punjab Kamran Khan, informed the media that the police had
identified the responsible for the explosion and arrested two individuals.
He assured that those playing with people's lives and property would not escape
punishment.
Joint teams of the police and administration would carry out operations against the
mafia involved in illegal oil and gas businesses, he concluded.
Recent Stories
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS, AIG Police visit site of tanker explosion6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reiterate commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights15 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts first open court on Women’s Property Rights Act, 202015 minutes ago
-
Site Association of Trade, Industry organized fourth monthly meeting of executive members25 minutes ago
-
Corruption not to be tolerated; DPO Tank26 minutes ago
-
Partnerships, skill development vital to empower youth for peaceful, prosperous future: PM36 minutes ago
-
Woman Killed on road36 minutes ago
-
UNHCR donates CT Scan machine to Institute of Kidney Diseases in Peshawar56 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches humanitarian assistance to Kurram district56 minutes ago
-
China Window celebrates Chinese New Year with colorful festivities56 minutes ago
-
Government vows to address PIA flight suspension, ATR shortage:Asif1 hour ago
-
SACM visits NA-130, reviews development projects1 hour ago