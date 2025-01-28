ACS, AIG Police visit site of tanker explosion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional

IG Police Muhammad Kamran Khan visited the site of tanker explosion and

met with the victims.

Speaking to the media, the additional chief secretary announced a crackdown on illegal

oil and gas agencies across South Punjab.

He emphasized that strict action had been ordered against those endangering

human lives.

He warned that any government official or employee found supporting such illegal activities

would face action.

He directed the assistant commissioner to ensure immediate removal of debris from

the site.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani said a report on the loss of lives and property was being

sent to the chief minister.

Additional IGP South Punjab Kamran Khan, informed the media that the police had

identified the responsible for the explosion and arrested two individuals.

He assured that those playing with people's lives and property would not escape

punishment.

Joint teams of the police and administration would carry out operations against the

mafia involved in illegal oil and gas businesses, he concluded.