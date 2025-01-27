ACS, AIGP Visit Burn Unit, Announce Inquiry Into LPG Tanker Explosion
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Additional IGP South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan visited the Burn Unit to inquire about the health and treatment of victims injured in the tragic LPG tanker explosion.
They were joined by Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Amanullah and Executive Director Burn Unit Professor Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao. The Additional Chief Secretary directed the hospital administration to provide best medical care and ensure the free provision of all necessary medicines for the injured.
Expressing grief over the incident, Rabbani stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a detailed inquiry.
He revealed that a committee has been formed to investigate the explosion and vowed strict action against those found responsible.
Rabbani said that the explosion caused 29 injuries, including 8 critically injured victims, and claimed six lives. A financial assessment of the damages is underway, and a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, Additional IGP Kamran Khan confirmed that an FIR has been registered, and one suspect has been arrested. He assured that the inquiry committee, comprising police officers, will ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.
