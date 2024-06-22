ACS Appreciates Services Of Officers For Successful “zero Waste Operation”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, hosted a grand reception in to honour officers for the successful "Zero Waste Operation" during Eid-ul-Azha in South Punjab here Saturday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, hosted a grand reception in to honour officers for the successful "Zero Waste Operation" during Eid-ul-Azha in South Punjab here Saturday. The event was attended by Commissioners and all the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners from South Punjab and Chief Officers of Waste Management Companies and Municipal Corporations. Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab also attended the ceremony.
Addressing the event, the Additional Chief Secretary praised the workers from all departments involved for their dedication to the cleaning operation, despite the challenging hot weather. He commended the commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and officers for their continuous 72-hour field presence and effective monitoring throughout Eid, which ensured the operation's success. He highlighted the role of control rooms established by the administration in addressing cleanliness complaints.
The ACS acknowledged that the administration's efforts had realized the government's "Suthra Punjab" slogan, earning praise from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.
He expressed his determination to successfully carry out every task given by the government and urged officers to maintain their dedication and passion for public service. He also thanked the citizens for their cooperation, noting that 80 percent of them handed over animal waste to workers rather than discarding it on the streets.
Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razaqi, Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada, Secretary school education Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, Secretary board of Revenue Mehr Khalid, Special Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Sarfraz, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DC Multan Wasim Hamid Sindhu, DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, DC Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez, DC Vahari Syed Asif Ali Shah, DC Khanewal Ali Bukhari, DC Lodhran Abdul Rauf Mehr, DC Muzaffargarh Usman Ali and DC Layyah Ameera Baidar attended the ceremony.
