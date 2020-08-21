ACs asked to hold anti-dengue meetings thrice a week

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to hold three meetings of the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee (TERC) for Dengue Prevention weekly till the end of season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to hold three meetings of the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee (TERC) for Dengue Prevention weekly till the end of season.

He said this while presiding over the second consecutive meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee meeting in which the preventive measures, taken by the departments concerned, were reviewed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, assistant commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator Dr Aurangzeb besides the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) representative Dr.

Adnan and other officers from different departments were present.

The DC said that at the district level also, three meetings of the Emergency Response Committee are being held in a week with the objective of monitoring the anti-dengue measures at all levels and adopting an effective strategy to control the spread of dengue.

The DC directed the dengue surveillance staff to remain vigilant during the rainy season and said that if any negligence or carelessness was found in any place, strict departmental action would be taken. He also urged using all means of publicity for creating awareness among citizens.