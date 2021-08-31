UrduPoint.com

ACs Asked To Remain In Field For Resolving People's Problems During Rain

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:50 PM

ACs asked to remain in field for resolving people's problems during rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the Assistant commissioners to remain in the field to resolve people's problems during rain.

According to hand out, DC asked the officers concerned to ensure all pumping stations to operate round the clock so that rain water could be drained out from residential localities.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations so that rain water could be drained out from low lying areas.

ACs were also directed to call required officials of Water and Sanitation Agency and other related organizations and asked them to discharge responsibilities efficiently.

DC warned that in case of any negligence strict action would be initiated against responsible persons.

Related Topics

Water All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanista ..

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from d ..

8 minutes ago
 CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive ai ..

CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive air connectivity with Sandak pro ..

8 minutes ago
 Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to ..

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to Further Deadlock in Donbas - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.