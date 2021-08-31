HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday asked the Assistant commissioners to remain in the field to resolve people's problems during rain.

According to hand out, DC asked the officers concerned to ensure all pumping stations to operate round the clock so that rain water could be drained out from residential localities.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed HESCO authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations so that rain water could be drained out from low lying areas.

ACs were also directed to call required officials of Water and Sanitation Agency and other related organizations and asked them to discharge responsibilities efficiently.

DC warned that in case of any negligence strict action would be initiated against responsible persons.