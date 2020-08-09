UrduPoint.com
ACs Asked To Remain Present In Field Till Drainage Of Rain Water From City

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Sunday directed all Assistant Commissioners to closely monitor post rain situation and remain present in the field till drainage of rain water from residential areas.

The Assistant Commissioners were directed to inform him regarding complete drainage of rain water from respective areas.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked them to play a role along with officials of WASA and other relevant departments to resolve issues of the people they were facing due to monsoon rains.

