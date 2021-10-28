ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a first meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Water Resources Regulatory Authority ( KPWRRA) to discuss various matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a first meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Water Resources Regulatory Authority ( KPWRRA) to discuss various matters.

The meeting agreed to formulate rules and regulations of the authority. The regulatory author will help regulate all the matters related to water resources in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Regulatory Authority has been established for the implementation of policy decisions of the commission and to regulate all the matters related to water resources.

The Water Regulatory Authority will also work as working group of the commission's for policy formulation.

The provincial government has also designed an Integrated Water Resource Management Plan which focuses on social, economic, environmental and technical aspects regarding management of water resources.

The framing of a number of bylaws and regulations under Water Act, 2020 was in progress and necessary amendments have been made in the rules of business of all the departments concerned to identify and assign responsibilities to the relevant departments with regard to better and efficient management of water resources.