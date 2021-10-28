UrduPoint.com

ACS Chairs First Meeting Of KPWRRA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

ACS chairs first meeting of KPWRRA

Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a first meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Water Resources Regulatory Authority ( KPWRRA) to discuss various matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a first meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Water Resources Regulatory Authority ( KPWRRA) to discuss various matters.

The meeting agreed to formulate rules and regulations of the authority. The regulatory author will help regulate all the matters related to water resources in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Regulatory Authority has been established for the implementation of policy decisions of the commission and to regulate all the matters related to water resources.

The Water Regulatory Authority will also work as working group of the commission's for policy formulation.

The provincial government has also designed an Integrated Water Resource Management Plan which focuses on social, economic, environmental and technical aspects regarding management of water resources.

The framing of a number of bylaws and regulations under Water Act, 2020 was in progress and necessary amendments have been made in the rules of business of all the departments concerned to identify and assign responsibilities to the relevant departments with regard to better and efficient management of water resources.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water All Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability ..

Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses launch of sustainability-focused photography competiti ..

31 minutes ago
 Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to res ..

Focal Person designated in embassies abroad to resolve overseas issues: Syed Tah ..

3 minutes ago
 IIUI's civil engineering program re-accredited fro ..

IIUI's civil engineering program re-accredited from PEC

3 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Troph ..

Bahawalpur blind team wins Cholistan Cricket Trophy

3 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare s ..

Holy Prophet's teachings can help set up welfare society: speakers

4 minutes ago
 Shariat Court dismisses petition challenges Child ..

Shariat Court dismisses petition challenges Child Marriage Restraint Act

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.