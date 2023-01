ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikram Ullah Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme (MAGP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikram Ullah Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme (MAGP).

The Additional Chief Secretary was briefed on the comprehensive governance initiatives of the programme and also discussed the ongoing Citizen Perception Survey.

Secretary P&DD, Shah Mahmood Khan, Strategic Advisor MAGP Javed Iqbal, Musharraf Rasool Lead Economic Advisor MAGP, Raluca Eddon Programme Manager MAGP and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.