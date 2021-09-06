UrduPoint.com

ACS Chairs Meeting On Public Investment Management

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:29 PM

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Shahab Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting regarding Public Investment Management PIM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Shahab Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting regarding Public Investment Management PIM.

The Public Investment Management will foster the decision-making and resource allocation functions of the provincial government by aligning intended project results with the strategic development objectives.

The KP government has adopted the Public Investment Management (PIM) approach to ensure prudence in the provision and investment of funds on vital public infrastructure.

Chief Economist Planning and Development , DG PCNA and other officials attended the meeting.

