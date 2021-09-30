ACS chairs meeting to review progress on Northern Bypass project

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Chief Secretary , Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting at Planning and Development department to review progress on 30.07 KM Peshawar Northern Bypass project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary , Shahab Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting at Planning and Development department to review progress on 30.07 KM Peshawar Northern Bypass project.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud Khan and Deputy Commissioner and officials of National Highway Authority ( NHA) participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that construction work on the remaining sections of Peshawar Northern Bypass was in full swing.

The bypass is an important thoroughfare, as it will benefit the residents of Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda and work as trade route to Afghanistan upon completion.

The government is taking all possible steps to complete the project on time.

The project will reduce traffic congestion in Peshawar city.

The meeting was informed that work on package 1 that 17.6 Km road from motorway to Charsadda had been completed while work on package 2, 11.90 KM from Charsadda raod to Warsak road and package 3(a), 5.38 KM from Warsak road to Nasirbagh is under progress.

The district administration also informed the meeting about progress made in land acquisition for project 3(b) that is 5.19 KM road from Nasirbagh to Jamrud road .