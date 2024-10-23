ACS condoles death of Prof Dr Aslam Ansari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent poet and scholar, Professor Dr. Aslam Ansari and extended condolences to his family.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday,he said that the South Punjab region lost a distinguished literary figure and the late professor's contributions to education, as well as urdu, Persian, and Seraiki literature, would always be remembered. His work will continue to inspire and nurture students of literature for generations to come.