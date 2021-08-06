ACs directed to enhance crackdown on profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman Friday directed the assistant commissioners to further speed up the crackdown on profiteering in the division and warned of stern action over any dereliction of duty.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he directed the deputy commissioners to review the performance of price control magistrate and said that special squads should be formed to inspect price lists, displayed at the shops.

He said that the consumers' reaction reported at price control application would be considered as a significant factor for determining the performance of price control magistrate.

It was a responsibility of the ACs to monitor the auction process of fruits and vegetables in markets, he said and added that all efforts were being put in place to facilitate the people by ensuring the products at designated rates in the markets.

During the meeting, it was briefed that fine of Rs 3.2 million was imposed on profiteers and hoarders during the last six days while cases were also registered against 57 profiteers besides apprehending seven hoarders during the period.

DC Mudassir Riaz Malik, ACs of relevant divisions and other officers were also present.