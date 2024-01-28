Open Menu

ACs Directed To Ensure Village Cleanliness

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ACs directed to ensure village cleanliness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district to ensure village cleanliness in their respective jurisdiction for complete implementation on the “Ab Gaun Chamkain Gain” scheme.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the government was sincere and committed to ensuring cleanliness in all villages and in this connection, all ACs were bound to ensure 100 percent accomplishment of their targets and in this regard their performance would be reviewed during weekly meetings.

He discussed the action plan thoroughly and said that 5 localities would be declared “model villages” at the tehsil level. Therefore, the assistant commissioners should work on it and ensure house marking and complete cleanliness of villages, he added.

