ACs Directed To Remain In Field To Provide Relief To Citizens

Published January 23, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all tehsils of Rawalpindi district have been directed to remain in the field to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has ordered the ACs to regularly visit different areas in their jurisdiction to implement the directives issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Office for Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Health, education and other departments.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to set their daily goals and reports of the assigned tasks should be submitted to DC office on daily basis.

The directives issued to cover manholes, cleanliness arrangements, road safety, price control, protection of green belts, repair of old bridges and roads, street lights, provision of necessary facilities at bus stands, action against smoke emitting vehicles and others should be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

The spokesman informed that the ACs had also been instructed to hold performance evaluation meetings on daily basis to check progress of the tasks assigned to different departments and ensure that all these initiatives were providing relief to the citizens.

The DC said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated in implementation of the government directives and special measures would be taken to alleviate the existing risk due to harsh winter and flash flooding in Nullah Lai during heavy rain.

