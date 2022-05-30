ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC counters to facilitate citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :General Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADCG), Capt (r) Qasim Ijaz on Monday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to set up 20 pushcart bazaars and 150 DC counters in Rawalpindi district by June 1 so that food items could be provided to the citizens at government rates.

He said that the bazaars and DC counters should be prepared with uniform design and official price lists should also be displayed prominently.

He instructed the ACs while presiding over a meeting. Qasim Ijaz said that seven out of 20 pushcart bazaars had been set up while 83 DC counters had also been set up in mega stores and cash and carry outlets.

He informed that the areas had also been identified for setting up remaining pushcart bazaars and DC counters and the project would be completed as soon as possible.

He said that in Rawalpindi city, pushcart bazaars had been set up at Haideri Chowk, Committee Chowk, Shahbaz Sharif Park, Jhanda Chichi and Chungi No.

22, while one each pushcart Bazaar had also been established in Taxila and Kotli Satyan tehsils.

Qasim Ijaz said that pushcart bazaars would be set up along the roads in such a way that the flow of traffic could not be affected.

The ADC said that plans had been made to set up five pushcart bazaars in the city areas of Rawalpindi, three in Cantt and three such bazaars in Saddar area.

Two pushcart bazaars were being set up in Taxila, Gujar Khan and Kahuta tehsils while one each bazaar was being set up in Kallar Syedan, Murree and Kotli Satian to facilitate the citizens, he added.

34 DC counters would be set up in Rawalpindi and 30 in Cantt areas as per the target, he said adding, 10 DC counters were being set up in Kahuta and Kallar Syeddan, five in Murree and one in Kotli Sattian.

He directed the ACs to ensure setting up of all the pushcart bazaars and DC counters by June 1.