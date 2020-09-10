ACs directed to visit Land Record Centers three days in week

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Wednesday directed the assistant commissioners to visit Land Record Centers three days in a week to check the services being provided to applicants

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Wednesday directed the assistant commissioners to visit Land Record Centers three days in a week to check the services being provided to applicants.

He was addressing a meeting held to review performance of Revenue Department.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and other officers besides deputy commissioners of other districts also joined the meeting via video link.

The Commissioner said that Land Record Centers should provide quality services in line with expectations of general public. He directed Assistant Director Land Records to ensure punctuality, cleanliness and implementation on anti-corona SOPs in Land Record Centers.

He directed the deputy commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue department and monitor them thoroughly.