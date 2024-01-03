Open Menu

ACS Directs For Eradication Of Polio In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to utilize all available resources to expedite efforts and achieve the desired results for eradication of polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized the need to address the difficulties and challenges in the complete eradication of the polio virus and stressed the importance of implementing all possible measures.

He highlighted that it is essential to remove all obstacles and adopting preventive measures and raise awareness among the public about the need of polio eradication.

He urged all stakeholders to strengthen their contacts to ensure the success of the polio campaigns. These directives were issued during a special meeting held in Peshawar at the Home Department , Civil Secretariat, in Peshawar, where relevant Secretaries, Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Coordinator Provincial Emergency Operations Center, representatives of the Pakistan Army and international partners.

During the meeting, all concerned Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers participated through video link. Additional Chief Secretary Home received a detailed briefing about the current situation of polio in the province and the steps being taken for its eradication.

Regarding the challenges faced during polio campaigns, Additional Chief Secretary Home instructed the administrative and police officials of the concerned districts to prioritize and resolve these issues on a priority basis, with no tolerance for any negligence in this regard.

He acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices and efforts of the law enforcement departments and polio workers. He urged parents to ensure that children under the age of five receive the necessary anti polio drops during the campaign and called for full cooperation from the relevant authorities to make Pakistan polio-free.

