ACS Directs To Make Nishtar-II's Two Floors Operational By July 31

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS), Saqib Zafar, has given a deadline to complete the ground and first floor of Nishtar II Hospital by July 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS), Saqib Zafar, has given a deadline to complete the ground and first floor of Nishtar II Hospital by July 31. The target was set in a meeting held to review the progress of work on the mega projects of the region. IDAP CEO Danish Afzaal participated in the meeting through a video link from Lahore while Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab �Nasir Afzal Khan, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, IDAP Project Managers� Faisal Zaman and Adnan Rehmat and other officers attended the meeting.

Saqib Zafar, while addressing the meeting, said Nishtar-II was a very important project and due to its location, this hospital would extend healthcare facilities to the people of t South Punjab besides KPK, Sindh and Balochistan districts adjacent to South Punjab would benefit from the hospital.�� He said�Interim Chief Minister Punjab �Mohsin Naqvi had instructed�to make the OPD of Nishtar II functional by May 31 and inordinate delay in that regard won't be tolerated. Zafar directed authorities concerned to prepare�13 rooms�for the Out Patient Department (OPD) by May 31 and an electricity connection on an emergency basis.

� "The funds for the medicine for the month of May will be provided by the divisional administration while a separate budget will be provided for the supply of medicines in Nishtar II in the new financial year," he added.�� CEO IDAP,while briefing the meeting said the project of Nishtar II Hospital,covering 58 acres, was being completed at a cost of Rs. 9.45 billion. The civil work of the project had been completed and� Rs� 6.12 �billion had been spent on it.

It was told in the briefing that the first phase of the project includes a 500-bed hospital.� The gray structure of the building has been completed and the finishing work is in progress. It was further informed in the briefing that the purchase of biomedical equipment at a cost of Rs. 1.90 �billion was completed and its installation had been started.

It was informed that in the second phase of the project, 500 more beds would be added and a medical university would also be established.

