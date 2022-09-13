UrduPoint.com

ACS Discusses Opening Of New Tourists Destinations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 08:13 PM

ACS discusses opening of new tourists destinations

The meeting of Steering Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The meeting of Steering Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah.

The committee discussed and reviewed different activities under the project while new work plan was approved.

The project aims to open up new tourism destinations and areas, improve infrastructure, enhance tourism assets and strengthen institutional capacity for development of tourism in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

KP govt to rehabilitate 25 DHQs in two years: PD P ..

KP govt to rehabilitate 25 DHQs in two years: PD PMIU

1 minute ago
 Amir Muqam urges literary persons to promote posit ..

Amir Muqam urges literary persons to promote positive thinking among citizens

1 minute ago
 Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs ho ..

Stocks slump, dollar jumps as US inflation runs hot

1 minute ago
 River Indus continues to flow in high flood at Kot ..

River Indus continues to flow in high flood at Kotri: FFC

4 minutes ago
 53 cops suspended as AIGP begins process of accoun ..

53 cops suspended as AIGP begins process of accountability within police

4 minutes ago
 EU to Invest $467.7Mln in Environmental Projects i ..

EU to Invest $467.7Mln in Environmental Projects in Northwestern Europe, Arctic, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.