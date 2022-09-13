ACS discusses opening of new tourists destinations

The meeting of Steering Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The meeting of Steering Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah.

The committee discussed and reviewed different activities under the project while new work plan was approved.

The project aims to open up new tourism destinations and areas, improve infrastructure, enhance tourism assets and strengthen institutional capacity for development of tourism in the province.