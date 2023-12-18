Open Menu

ACS Dissatisfies Over Nishtar Hospital Slow Pace Of Upgradation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the ongoing up-gradation at Nishtar Hospital and directed to accomplish it within the stipulated time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, has expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the ongoing up-gradation at Nishtar Hospital and directed to accomplish it within the stipulated time.

He emphasized the need to address challenges faced by patients and their attendants due to the slow progress of developmental work. During inspection of health facility up-gradation, he discussed the matter and highlighted the importance of regular inspections by the Specialized Healthcare Secretary Southern Punjab, Afzal Nasir Khan, and

the Hospital's Medical Superintendent.

He instructed the MS to conduct daily inspections of various wards undergoing revamping and set timelines for the completion of work.

The ACS also mentioned measures taken to avoid storing materials on hospital pathways during construction and timely shifting of rubble outside the hospital premises.

Additionally, he stressed the immediate resolution of water leakage issues to ensure smooth traffic flow for patients and their families.

He visited various wards, including 4 and 6, inspected the ongoing construction work, and inquired about medical facilities being extended to patients.

