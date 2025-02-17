Open Menu

ACS Emphasizes Agriculture’s Role In South Punjab’s Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ACS emphasizes agriculture’s role in South Punjab’s development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, underscored the pivotal role of the agricultural sector in the region’s development, emphasizing the need for modern farming techniques and research to drive economic growth.

Speaking to a delegation of 62 officers at the South Punjab Secretariat on Monday, Rabbani highlighted the Green Pakistan Project in Cholistan, expressing confidence that it could transform the desert into fertile land and serve as a catalyst for economic prosperity.

He noted that Cholistan has significant potential to supply meat and dairy products not only to the country but also to Gulf states.

He reiterated that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat had played a crucial role in regional development, addressing longstanding issues and alleviating the sense of deprivation among the local population.

Identifying poverty as the region’s biggest challenge, Rabbani stressed that agricultural and livestock development, coupled with an increased literacy rate, could help eradicate it.

He revealed that the Secretariat was implementing a comprehensive plan to address regional challenges, with major projects in health and education already completed in record time.

He also emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology into development initiatives.

The ACS further highlighted the implementation of an electronic filing system for official correspondence within the Secretariat, aiming to improve efficiency and governance.

Meanwhile, Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen briefed the delegation on South Punjab’s profile, shedding light on regional challenges and the achievements of the Secretariat in addressing them.

Recent Stories

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

11 hours ago
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

12 hours ago
 UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

12 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan