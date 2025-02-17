ACS Emphasizes Agriculture’s Role In South Punjab’s Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, underscored the pivotal role of the agricultural sector in the region’s development, emphasizing the need for modern farming techniques and research to drive economic growth.
Speaking to a delegation of 62 officers at the South Punjab Secretariat on Monday, Rabbani highlighted the Green Pakistan Project in Cholistan, expressing confidence that it could transform the desert into fertile land and serve as a catalyst for economic prosperity.
He noted that Cholistan has significant potential to supply meat and dairy products not only to the country but also to Gulf states.
He reiterated that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat had played a crucial role in regional development, addressing longstanding issues and alleviating the sense of deprivation among the local population.
Identifying poverty as the region’s biggest challenge, Rabbani stressed that agricultural and livestock development, coupled with an increased literacy rate, could help eradicate it.
He revealed that the Secretariat was implementing a comprehensive plan to address regional challenges, with major projects in health and education already completed in record time.
He also emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technology into development initiatives.
The ACS further highlighted the implementation of an electronic filing system for official correspondence within the Secretariat, aiming to improve efficiency and governance.
Meanwhile, Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen briefed the delegation on South Punjab’s profile, shedding light on regional challenges and the achievements of the Secretariat in addressing them.
