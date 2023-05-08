UrduPoint.com

ACS For Conversion Of Cardiology, Nishtar II At Solar Power

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

ACS for conversion of cardiology, Nishtar II at solar power

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday directed officers concerned to convert Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday directed officers concerned to convert Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review matters related to the heath sector, the ACS said that practical steps have been started to improve service delivery at all health centres.

He said that directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the provision of the best health facilities for the masses were being implemented.

He said that efforts were being made to provide the best health facilities at rural health centres to DHQs across the province.

Saqib Zaffar directed officers to ensure the implementation of orders regarding the availability of consultant doctors during evening and night duties at all Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals and District Headquarter Hospitals.

He urged officers concerned to conduct surprise visits to the health centres to check the presence of doctors and other staff members on duty.

He said that more efforts were needed to improve health indicators and also stressed the need for more affective arrangements regarding the dengue control drive.

He said that the OPD of Nishtar-II Hospital would be made functional on May 31 and asked officers to ensure the availability of all related medicines in the hospital, adding he directed officers concerned to prepare PC-1 of the Emergency Tower at Children Hospital at the earliest and the project would be completed with funds of Rs 5.5 billion.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayyat Luk said that 1,408 health centres including DHQs, THQs and BHUs were operational across South Punjab where 8,496 beds were available for patients.

He said that a comprehensive campaign was continued against dengue and other drives.

He said SNE has been completed for the dialysis and trauma centre at Dunyapur.

Secretary Specialized Health Care Nasir Afzal Khan informed ACS that 90 per cent development work of Nishtar-II OPD has been completed while funds of Rs 43.9 million have been transferred to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for landscaping at the hospital.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Nasir Afzal Khan May All Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Uzbek President Heads to Moscow to Attend Victory ..

Uzbek President Heads to Moscow to Attend Victory Day Parade - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 Two Protest Rallies Taking Place Near Coal Mine in ..

Two Protest Rallies Taking Place Near Coal Mine in Poland's South - Reports

3 minutes ago
 AJK President asks British legislators to raise HR ..

AJK President asks British legislators to raise HR violation

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's statements has no credence as he is s ..

Imran Khan's statements has no credence as he is suffering from 'mental issues': ..

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2023

5 minutes ago
 Sarai Saleh police killed wanted fugitive of murde ..

Sarai Saleh police killed wanted fugitive of murder, robbery in encounter

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.