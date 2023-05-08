ACS for conversion of cardiology, Nishtar II at solar power

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday directed officers concerned to convert Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday directed officers concerned to convert Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review matters related to the heath sector, the ACS said that practical steps have been started to improve service delivery at all health centres.

He said that directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the provision of the best health facilities for the masses were being implemented.

He said that efforts were being made to provide the best health facilities at rural health centres to DHQs across the province.

Saqib Zaffar directed officers to ensure the implementation of orders regarding the availability of consultant doctors during evening and night duties at all Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals and District Headquarter Hospitals.

He urged officers concerned to conduct surprise visits to the health centres to check the presence of doctors and other staff members on duty.

He said that more efforts were needed to improve health indicators and also stressed the need for more affective arrangements regarding the dengue control drive.

He said that the OPD of Nishtar-II Hospital would be made functional on May 31 and asked officers to ensure the availability of all related medicines in the hospital, adding he directed officers concerned to prepare PC-1 of the Emergency Tower at Children Hospital at the earliest and the project would be completed with funds of Rs 5.5 billion.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayyat Luk said that 1,408 health centres including DHQs, THQs and BHUs were operational across South Punjab where 8,496 beds were available for patients.

He said that a comprehensive campaign was continued against dengue and other drives.

He said SNE has been completed for the dialysis and trauma centre at Dunyapur.

Secretary Specialized Health Care Nasir Afzal Khan informed ACS that 90 per cent development work of Nishtar-II OPD has been completed while funds of Rs 43.9 million have been transferred to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for landscaping at the hospital.