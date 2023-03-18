UrduPoint.com

ACS For Early Repairing, Renovation Of Damdama

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt. (R), Saqib Zafar, directed officials concerned to complete the repairing and renovation work at Damdama as early as possible.

He expressed these views during his visit to Damdama here on Saturday and took strict notice of the lack of proper maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, ACS South said that Qasim Bagh Fort was a historical and tourist place and every day hundreds of tourists visit the shrines and Damdama located on the fort.

He directed to do repair and renovation of Damdama in the best manner and cleaned the portraits and other articles displayed in the art gallery on daily basis.

Metropolitan Corporation officials have started painting work at an art gallery and other parts of Damdama after receiving orders from the Secretary Local government of South Punjab.

The administrative secretaries were accompanied by the ACS South Punjab during the visit to Damdama.

