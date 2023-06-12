UrduPoint.com

ACS For Ensuring Provision Of Safety Gear To Sanitary Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Local Government, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah, on Monday, stressing on safety of sentry workers directed to ensure provision of protective clothing, safety kits and modern equipment to sentry workers of all councils including Water and Sewerage board and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The ACS while presiding over a meeting said that the protection of the lives and health of all sentry workers working in the field, whether they are permanent employees or daily wages staff, was priority of the Sindh Local Government Department.

He also instructed for ensuring annual medical check-up and medical examination of all sentry workers and provision of vaccines and medicines to them.

In case of any untoward incident or tragedy, provision of immediate compensation to the survivors of sentry workers should also be ensured, he added.

Training consistent with international standards should be arranged for field workers on a regular basis, Najam Shah further said adding that a strategy should be devised for insurance and policy claims of sentry workers.

The ACS also instructed Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Chief Operating Officer Water and Sewerage Board to maintain coordination with the Health Department for issues pertaining to health and safety of sanitary workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

