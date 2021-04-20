UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACS For Establishing SP Secretariat To Solve People's Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

ACS for establishing SP Secretariat to solve people's problems

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said South Punjab Secretariat would become fully operational soon to solve the problems of people at their doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said South Punjab Secretariat would become fully operational soon to solve the problems of people at their doorsteps.

The government appointed secretaries and other staff of various departments while efforts were on to make the secretariat operational, he told APP.

He said that he had visited the proposed sites for South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur and soon the site will be finalized.

He directed the secretaries to improve the performances of their respective departments.

ACS said that the government was committed to establishing South Punjab Secretariat and fulfilling the promise made to the people of this area.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur SITE Government

Recent Stories

RCCI for taking on board before finalizing budgeta ..

5 minutes ago

Deby son to take over as head of military council: ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Notes 'Alarming' Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Explosive Device Found Under Vehicle of Northern I ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces schedule for remaining Ar ..

24 minutes ago

Holy Fire to Be Delivered From Jerusalem to Moscow ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.