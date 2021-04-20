(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Tuesday said South Punjab Secretariat would become fully operational soon to solve the problems of people at their doorsteps.

The government appointed secretaries and other staff of various departments while efforts were on to make the secretariat operational, he told APP.

He said that he had visited the proposed sites for South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur and soon the site will be finalized.

He directed the secretaries to improve the performances of their respective departments.

ACS said that the government was committed to establishing South Punjab Secretariat and fulfilling the promise made to the people of this area.