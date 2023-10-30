ACS for expanding rabies control program to all union councils of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Department, Manzoor Ali Sheikh here on Monday directed that scope of rabies control program should be extended to all union councils of the province.

Chairing a meeting about Rabies Control Program, he further directed that more medical centers should be established for the sterilization of dogs and shortage of veterinary and field staff should be fulfilled.

He said that the anti-rabies program should be expanded from the seven districts of Karachi to all the union councils of the province and anti-rabies helpline numbers should be issued for each district separately.

Awareness sessions should be organized at the level of all the towns to highlight the effectiveness and importance of anti-rabies control program, the ACS instructed and stressed that a comprehensive strategy should be devised to review the number of stray dogs within the limit of each union council, he said.

Instead of relying on traditional methods to prevent the people from dogs bites, he said modern methods should be adopted, Manzoor Sheikh emphasized and suggested that harmless color tags should be attached with the sterilized dogs to reduce unnecessary fear amongst the people.

Earlier, Project Director Anti-rabies Control Program Samira Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh regarding the program.